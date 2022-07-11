ECCB Deputy Governor Urges Students To Develop Strong Values – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Over 300 Grade Six students participating in the recent Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Mentorship Transition Session received encouragement from the bank’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Valda Henry, to develop strong values.

Among the values Henry highlighted was discipline, which she likened to the cornerstone of success.

“You could be very brilliant. You could have all the resources that your parents are able to provide you, but if you don’t have the discipline to stop to study, if you don’t have the discipline to determine what it is I want for my life, then almost always the success that others see in you or even you may want for yourself, may not be achieved,” Henry asserted.

“If you want success, you must work for it,” the ECCB Official explained, adding that having a vision for one’s life was essential.

She urged the youngsters to think about the values taught by their parents and which teachers have tried to reinforce.

“Things like honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion for others. Those are important – courtesy,” Henry stated.

“As people progress in their careers they think that those things are not important. They’re not courteous. But I say to you, courtesy opens doors that intelligence may not open,” Henry declared.

In this regard, she told the students that even if they are intelligent but unmannerly, rude, and have poor attitudes, doors may not open or open as quickly for them.

On the other hand, she explained that they might not be the brightest in the class or the workplace, but if they are courteous, compassionate, honest, and kind, doors will open that intelligence can’t.

“So yes, be intelligent. Be bright and curious, but always, always keep strong to values like faith in God and prayer – it’s not too early to start praying,” the ECCB Deputy Governor advised.

Psychologist and School Guidance Counsellor at the Sir Ira Simmonds Primary in Saint Lucia, Kaela Allain, and Dr. Tiffany Skerritt from Montserrat, engage the students.

