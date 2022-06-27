ECCB Congratulates New Grenada Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, following his party’s victory in last week’s general elections.

Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) swept into office with a 9-6 victory over the New National Party (NNP) of Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell, 75, was seeking a third consecutive electoral victory.

He congratulated his 44-yea-old successor and promised to play a constructive role as opposition leader.

In its own congratulatory message to the new Grenada leader, the ECCB said that once named, the Bank looks forward to welcoming the new Monetary Council Member for Grenada.

The Bank also looked forward to working closely with the Government of Grenada on the transformation agenda.

The Monetary Council comprises the Ministers for Finance (Council Members) of the eight ECCB Participating Governments and is the highest decision-making body of the ECCB.

