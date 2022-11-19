ECCB Advises Public To Be Mindful Of Risks Associated With Cryptocurrencies – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

he Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is aware of the recent increase in the activities of Bitcoin Cash in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) and advises the public that the ECCB does not regulate Bitcoin Cash.

The public is hereby advised to be mindful of the risks associated with utilising Bitcoin Cash or any cryptocurrency as a payment or investment instrument.

The ECCB reminds the public that the Eastern Caribbean (EC) Dollar, together with its digital form, DCash, remains the sole currency which bears the status of legal tender in the ECCU.

SOURCE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

