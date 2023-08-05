Eastern Caribbean Creole Translators Could Be Of Use To Multinational Force In Haiti – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Eastern Caribbean Creole translators could be helpful to a Kenya-led multinational force to help police in Haiti fight armed gangs amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The disclosure came from the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Barbara A Feinstein, at a virtual news conference Friday.

“There has been mentioned, for example, that in the Eastern Caribbean, there are certain countries that have the same or a very similar Creole to Haitian Creole,” Feinstein told reporters.

“To the extent that they might be able to provide translators or interpreters is something that could also be of use,” she explained.

Within the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Saint Lucia and Dominica are two countries that speak Creole or Kweyol.

However, the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti observed that Kenya, as the lead nation, would determine what is needed.

“We are encouraging nations across the world – in fact, the very name of this as a multinational force signifies that we will be looking to countries across the world to provide contributions, whether that be personnel, equipment, training, financing, or other support,” Feinstein told reporters.

She said CARICOM continues to play a vital role in support of enlarging political consensus and paving a road map to elections by convening Haitian stakeholders.

In this regard, the U.S. official recalled an important meeting in Jamaica recently in which a broad spectrum of stakeholders discussed the political issues and work to enlarge consensus.

“Our understanding is that that process continues. So I think CARICOM has already made quite a substantial contribution to a very important part of this crisis, which is the political situation on the ground. And we would hope to see continued support from a range of nations to include CARICOM,” Feinstein said.

In a statement Friday, CARICOM welcomed the decision by the Governments of The Bahamas and Jamaica to join Kenya in contributing to the multinational force in Haiti.

The statement said CARICOM hoped the United Nations Security Council would fully endorse the force, demonstrating the international community’s commitment to improving the security and humanitarian conditions of Haiti’s people.

