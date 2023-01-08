East Zone to host youth cricket screening

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Soca Kings’ Sunil Narine bats against Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers during the Dream XI T10 Blast match, on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE East Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) will begin screening sessions for cricketers who want to play in the upcoming Inter-Zone Championships.

Players being looked at by the East Zone coaches are in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

In a TTCB media release, East Zone official Kenneth Samuel said the Under-15 cricketers must not turn 16 by September 1, 2023.

The dates for their sessions are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The venue for the Under-15s on Monday is at the Aranguez Sports Club from 3.30 pm and at the Dinsley, Tacarigua Ground on Wednesday and Friday at the same time.

Samuel stated that the Under-17 and Under-19 boys must not turn 18 or 20, respectively, by September 1, 2023.

Screening for these two categories will be at the Aranguez Sports Club on January 16 at 3.30 pm.

Additional dates and venues for the Under-17 and Under-19 divisions will be provided by January 16, Samuel stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com