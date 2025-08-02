East Coast Students Explore STEAM and Food Security at Summer Camp

Students from Saint Lucia’s East Coast recently participated in a free summer camp designed to inspire interest and develop skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). The programme, hosted by community group Faces of Development, ran from July 28 to August 8 at the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School. Vice President of Faces of Development, Dr Xysta Edmund, said the camp’s theme focused on “sustaining food security systems in Saint Lucia”. She noted that students learned about food security through lessons and site visits that showcased “the food to table experience in action”. Edmund said the camp also