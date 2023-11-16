East Coast Road Rehabilitation Begins – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Infrastructure has announced the start of work on the East Coast Rehabilitation Project from La Caye Junction to Bosquet D’or Ridge.

The work began on Tuesday.

An Infrastructure Ministry release said the project includes road surface rehabilitation, clearing drains, and reducing verges.

Construction and Industrial Equipment Ltd (CIE ltd) is the contractor for the work, financed by the Saint Lucia Government.

According to the Infrastructure Ministry, the project duration is three months, ‘weather permitting’.

The Ministry urged motorists to exercise caution when traversing the work site and to heed the associated signs.

The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) has welcomed the start of the project.

The organisation has consistently expressed concern about Saint Lucia’s roads.

NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand hoped there would be no delays affecting the East Coast road rehabilitation work like those that have plagued the Millennium Highway project.

“We are always happy and excited when we know that road works are occurring because that helps to reduce our operating costs,” Ferdinand told St. Lucia Times.

He said minibus operators had felt the financial impact of replacing tyres and other vehicle parts damaged due to poor roads.

In addition, the NCOPT President spoke of observing potholing units patching roads in various communities.

However, while welcoming the development, he appealed to the authorities to prioritise the work.

Ferdinand advised that larger potholes should be attended to first and afterward, others that do not pose as much danger to motorists.

