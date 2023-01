The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

LOOP: A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported off Antigua and Barbuda late last night.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 11:50 pm (local time) at a depth of 21.2 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake struck:

57km NW of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

