An earthquake rattled Saint Lucia on Friday night, with several citizens indicating that they had experienced the event.

According to local disaster officials, those who reported feeling the quake included ‘quite a number’ of people in the South of Saint Lucia.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC) indicated that the magnitude 3.7 quake occurred at 10:58 pm local time.

