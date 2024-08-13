Earthquake Felt In Three Caribbean Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was felt in several Caribbean countries on Tuesday, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies has announced.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 1.55 a.m. (local time) had a depth of 125 kilometres (km) and was felt in 68 km east north east of Kingstown, the St Vincent and the Grenadines capital, as well as 85 km south east of Castries in St Lucia and 117 km west north west of the Barbados capital, Bridgetown.

The SRC said there were no immediate reports of damage and or injuries in any of the islands.

The quake followed one with a magnitude of 3.5 two days earlier, which rattled the islands of Dominica, St Lucia and the French island of Martinique.

That quake was at a depth of 19 km.

SOURCE: CMC