Earthquake Felt In Three Caribbean Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was felt in several Caribbean countries on Tuesday, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies has announced.
It said that the quake, which occurred at 1.55 a.m. (local time) had a depth of 125 kilometres (km) and was felt in 68 km east north east of Kingstown, the St Vincent and the Grenadines capital, as well as 85 km south east of Castries in St Lucia and 117 km west north west of the Barbados capital, Bridgetown.
The SRC said there were no immediate reports of damage and or injuries in any of the islands.
The quake followed one with a magnitude of 3.5 two days earlier, which rattled the islands of Dominica, St Lucia and the French island of Martinique.
That quake was at a depth of 19 km.
SOURCE: CMC
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.