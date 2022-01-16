Early Morning Earthquake Felt In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An early morning earthquake rattled some parts of Saint Lucia on Sunday, with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) disclosing that people in the North of the Island reported feeling the effects of the magnitude 4.0 event at 4:31 am.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre wrote about the quake on his official Facebook page.

“I know that many of us felt the earth trembling this morning. Some may have been fearful but for me it was a good time for reflection and prayer. There are so many things that seek to discourage us, but also, many things which we can praise our God for,” Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page.

He also quoted from the scriptures:

“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” James 1:7 NIV

“This morning, I challenge you to sing praises for all the good things in your life whilst we work towards all the things that we desire and need for ourselves and our country,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister stated.

