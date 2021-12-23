– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the early closure of vaccination sites on Friday December 24, 2021.

The vaccination sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The scheduled vaccination sites for tomorrow Friday December 24, 2021 are as follows: Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres).

The Ministry of Health apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

