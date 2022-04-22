Earl & Countess of Wessex Postpone Grenada Trip – St. Lucia Times News

Their tour of three Caribbean nations – St Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda – will begin on Friday.

In March, part of Prince William and Catherine’s Caribbean tour was axed after opposition from locals. The pair had been due to visit a cacao farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains but it was removed from the couple’s schedule following reports of a protest opposing the royal trip.

Other moments on their tour were criticised as public relations missteps – for example a Land Rover trip that was described as having a colonial appearance, and the greeting of local children through a wire fence.

Grenada gained independence from the UK in 1974 when Eric Gairy became the island’s first prime minister.

The National Democratic Congress, a liberal opposition party, has previously said it would put the question of whether the Queen should be head of state to a referendum. It also congratulated the prime minister of Barbados for having taken this step ahead of the island becoming a republic last year.

The press secretary for the prime minister’s office in Grenada said there was a mutual agreement between the parties to postpone the visit.

During the upcoming tour, Prince Edward will conduct an investiture on behalf of the Queen and the couple will attend a service to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The couple are due to meet local communities, Commonwealth Games athletes, craftspeople and women in leadership roles during their trip.

Source: BBC News