During Protest March, Hermangild Francis Says UWP Will Win Next Elections – St. Lucia Times

Former National Security Minister Hermangild Francis has expressed conviction that the United Workers Party (UWP), voted out of office in the July 26, 2021 elections, will return to power at the next polls.

The UWP lost nine of the eleven seats it formerly had in the seventeen-seat House of Assembly.

“We know we are going to win the next elections,” Francis told DBS Television on Thursday.

The former Minister, who unsuccessfully challenged the incumbent Dr. Kenny Anthony in Vieux Fort South, spoke on the margins of a UWP-organised anti-government march in Castries.

The UWP invited Saint Lucians to demonstrate their concern over the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government’s policies, high prices, the crime situation, and other issues.

While expressing confidence in a UWP win at the next elections, Francis noted that the party would face an overwhelming task in helping Saint Lucia recover from the ‘disaster’ the SLP government had created.

UWP leader Allen Chastanet, for his part, told reporters that the SLP has realized that they are dealing with a different opposing party.

“We as a party have had to change,” the former Prime Minister stated.

Chastanet explained that because of the fast deteriorating situation in the country, the strategy of waiting for the five-year cycle of elections would not work against the SLP administration.

UWP Chairman Therold Prudent said the party was satisfied with Thursday’s turnout.

The protest march culminated with a public meeting on William Peter Boulevard in Castries.

“We had a lot of people. The Boulevard was packed to capacity,” Prudent stated.

He said the UWP brought out a large contingent of Saint Lucians from all over the country.

