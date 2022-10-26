Duo Granted Bail After Castries Shooting Injures Two – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Magistrate’s court granted two men bail of $7000 or suitable surety with signing conditions concerning a shooting incident at Bisee, Castries.

Police had charged the two men, Donnie Charlemagne, 30, of Hospital Road, Castries, and Tonio Eleuthere, 32 years of La Toc, Castries, for Using a Firearm with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm.

Officers charged the suspects based on a probe into a shooting incident on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Bisee, Castries.

Responding to the shooting report, investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, found two men who had sustained gunshot injuries.

The victims received medical attention at the OKEU Hospital.

