Drug violence sparks chaos at popular tourist resort in Mexico

“There was a confrontation between members of hostile groups of drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos. Two of them lost their lives at the scene,” the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office tweeted.

No other serious injuries have been reported, it said. A tweet by the state secretariat of public security also emphasized that “there are no seriously injured or kidnapped tourists.”

Puerto Morelos is a popular tourist area on Mexico’s eastern coast, about 25km (about 15 miles) south of Cancun.

Several guests staying at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun told CNN they had been told to shelter in place for fear of a threat to the hotel. One said they had heard multiple gunshots while at the pool area and staff briefly led them into hiding.

