Driver, Two Passengers Injured In Vehicle Crash – St. Lucia Times

A driver and two passengers sustained injuries on Friday when a vehicle transporting fish ran off the road at Choc and overturned, spilling the fish onto the ground.

According to reports, the vehicle brakes failed, and the driver desperately attempted to avoid colliding with other motorists as he descended the Choc Hill.

The vehicle eventually ran off the road and overturned, resulting in injuries to its three occupants, including a female.

Gros Islet fire station personnel rushed to the scene after learning of the accident at about 4:52 pm.

However, the vehicle’s occupants, although complaining of ‘slight pain,’ declined emergency transportation to a medical facility.