Driver Rushed To Hospital After Vehicle Hits Pole – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel rushed a driver to St. Jude Hospital after his vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday and overturned.

The SLFS crew responded after receiving a report at about 6:00 am regarding an accident at the Aupicon Gap.

Reports indicate that the driver was stable when an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

The Aupicon Gap accident was the latest in a spate of road incidents since the beginning of the year.

On Friday afternoon, a driver and two passengers sustained injuries after a vehicle ran off the road and overturned at Choc.

The vehicle brakes are reported to have failed as the driver drove down Choc Hill, trying desperately to avoid colliding with other motorists, and eventually ditched his vehicle.

When emergency responders arrived, the driver and two passengers, complaining of ‘slight pain’, declined transportation to a medical facility.

So far, in 2024, three people have died as a result of road accidents.