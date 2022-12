The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Around 7pm tonight, December 15, 2022, a car was stolen when robbers approached the driver with guns drawn.

Loop understands that the victim was forced out of the car at gunpoint and the perpetrators made off with the victim’s bag and car.

The incident occurred in Wilson Hill, St John.

Police are at the scene.

Attempts to reach the Police Public Information Officer have been futile up to publishing time.

No further details at this time.

