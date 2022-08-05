Driver Hospitalised After Vehicle Overturns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet Fire Station rushed a thirty-four-year-old man to the OKEU Hospital Friday night after his vehicle overturned at the bottom of Mongiraud Hill.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 7:37 pm.

Responders said that when the vehicle overturned, it ejected the driver, who sustained a leg fracture.

The emergency crew stabilised the patient before transporting him to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

