Driver Hospitalised After Accident Near CCSS – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) say they treated and transported the driver of a Suzuki Swift to the OKEU Hospital after his vehicle hit the median barrier near the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) Monday.

An emergency official said the SLFS received a call for help about 8:56 am.

The responders found that the driver had sustained injuries to his body but appeared not in critical condition.

For the weekend of January 21 to 24, the SLFS said it made ninety-seven ambulance responses.

Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed that six related to motor vehicle accidents.

On the other hand, five emergency responses related to physical assaults and three involved fires.

