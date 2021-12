The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident Wednesday morning, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has confirmed.

A police press release said about 8:50 am, unknown individuals in a motorcar fired at Raheem Leo of Bocage, Castries, as he walked along the road.

Medical officials at the OKEU Hospital pronounced him dead hours later at 2:15 pm.

There are no further details at this time.

