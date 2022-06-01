Dribble The Competition In Crash The Court – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

‘Never Stop, Never Settle’ is the Hennessy tagline that Kim Florent (brand manager for Hennessy at PCD) and Leslie Collymore (President of the SLBF) took as a mantra

for developing the exciting series of events under the title: Crash The Court.

With a buzzing basketball scene in the US with the NBA playoffs, Kim and Leslie have

decided to bring the hype of an international scene to various communities around the island.

Each of the hosting communities (Bonne Terre, Soufriere, Dennery and Castries) will choose their top 3X3 teams, the best of which will compete against the St. Lucia AmeriCup team.

In the words of Leslie Collymore, “We struck lightning in a bottle because there was massive support for the team and a resurgence of interest in basketball after they returned from the AmeriCup tournament… many players are also touting that they can defeat the team that represented us.”

– Advertisement –

And that was really the spark behind this event.

This creates an opportunity for growth in the sport of basketball and for communities and youth in particular to engage in entertaining, competitive activities.

“These communities get first pick for the tournament because they’ve been active in

basketball throughout the slow seasons.”

There has been amazing feedback so far, and even requests from other communities to have Crash The Court in their areas.

The 3X3 format promises to create a high intensity style of play, particularly to draw in casual fans who may not take an interest in a traditional basketball game.

There will also be prizes available at each event for spectators. You can look out for Hennessy being on special at your favourite bars, where you can enjoy responsibly.

Everyone is encouraged to join in on what’s sure to be an epic event in St. Lucia sports history.

Keep up to date with the schedule of events and more at the official PCD Experiences social media channels.

Source: 123 Digital Limited

– Advertisement –