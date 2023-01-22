Drake Wore Cam’ron Famous Pink Fur Coat, Brought Out 21 Savage At Apollo Show

Drake’s Apollo Theater performance received rave reviews from fans on Saturday night as the rapper performed despite having an injured foot.

The Canadian rapper also surprised fans with two guest appearances as he brought out his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage as well as Dipset on stage. Drake kicked off the show with his song “Over My Dead Body,” featuring him in a bedroom set up where he sits on the edge of a bed before he begins rapping.

The Toronto rapper changed outfits several times as he started with a basketball vest and t-shirt with jeans before putting on a leather sweater with a hoodie and black jeans. Videos shared by fans online showed fans screaming at the Harlem venue as he performed some of his greatest hits.

Drake performed “Best I Ever Had,” “Over,” “Headlines,” “Say Something,” Trust issues,” “Jaded,” “Jungle,” “Take Care,” and others.

Drake brought out Dipset and the entire Diplomats crew (with Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey) with whom he performed “I Really Mean It,” “Dipset Anthem” and “We Fly High (Ballin).”

Drake even wore a pink fur coat and matching headband paying homage to Cam’ron. Drizzy gave the legendary New York artists their flowers, telling theatre attendees, “these guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” he said. They also gifted Drake with a custom OVO x Dipset bracelet to share their appreciation.

21 Savage was brought on as the second guest during the show, and the two gave fans a satisfying performance of their tracks “Privileged Rappers,” “Spin Bout You,” “Jimmy Cooks,” “Knife Talk,” and “Legend” ending out his performance.

Drake reportedly performed around 41 songs, according to claims online. He is set to perform again on Sunday in Harlem. Online, fans raved at the performance.

“Drake tore through his career hits at the Apollo, which transformed from his childhood bedroom to a boardroom to a Harlem bodega.”

In the meantime, there are unconfirmed whispers that Drake and 21 Savage might be going on a Summer Tour for their album Her Loss. The details have not been revealed as yet.