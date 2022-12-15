Drake Party On The Beach With Lots Of Women In Turks and Caicos

Drake seems to have a love connection with the Turks and Caicos as the rapper ditches the Canadian winter for Caribbean warmth and hospitality.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared a video where he appeared to enjoy the company of several women. “You think I’m performing for free,” the rapper asked a woman who shouted, “say it say it.” Days before, Drake shared several photos and videos hinting that he was back in his favorite spot.

“Nocta Distant Regards available soon exclusively in Turks and Caicos,” the rapper captioned a post shared to his Instagram account four days ago. The post included several women and men wearing Nocta-branded caps.

Turks and Caicos is a favorite of the islands for Drake, who was spotted there earlier this year vacationing with Popcaan, J. Cole and Kevin Durant. The men appeared to enjoy sea sports and ate fresh lobsters from the colony.

Drake in Turks & Caicos

It seems that Drake has much to celebrate as the year winds down, and he remains the most streamed artist in the United States. The rapper has also been the topic of much chatter relating to his recent revelation that he ordered a chain that contained 42 diamonds taken from 42 rings he had used to propose to women over the course of his life.

Well, seeing that Drake hasn’t been caught in the net of a lucky gal yet, the rapper’s dating history sure is intimidating. Earlier this year, he was linked to Ice Spice, and it seems that things never worked out, as they later unfollowed each other.

His latest joint album ‘Her Loss’ also seemed to have dissed the Bronx rapper’s skills but fairly complimented her looks which she also seemed receptive to.

In the meantime, Drake is back with another 2 million Stake giveaway. The rapper, who has an affinity for sports betting, lost a 1.6 million bet last month after betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281. However, that hasn’t stopped him from wagering a new bet.