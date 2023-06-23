Drake Feature On Young Thug ‘Business Is Business’ Album Gunna Snubbed

Drake teases his collaboration with Young Thug on the incarcerated YSL rapper’s new album, while Gunna received a major snub.

Young Thug is set to release his first album from Prison after teasing that he had something big coming this week. The artiste’s Instagram account released the album title, Business Is Business, which would be his first album since 2021.

The rapper is currently on trial for racketeering in Georgia along with eight other defendants. The substantive trial is yet to begin as the jury selection process, which began in January, continues and is expected to last for at least six months. Thug is implicated in gang activities and murder, but he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last week, the rapper deleted all posts from his Instagram account and posted a QR code leading fans to think a new album following his 2021 release ‘Punk’ is coming.

The post was captioned ‘Business is Business’, leading fans to speculate that that is the name of the album.

More details appear to be confirmed by the Young Slime Life rapper, who posted a photo of what appears to be him inside of a courtroom while men in suits appear to be back facing the camera while Thug is the only one who looks back.

The black and white photo is in a courtroom, but there is no court staff in the frame nor anyone sitting on the judge’s bench leading to the speculation that it could have been a decoy posing as Young Thug.

As for the new album, he tagged Atlanta super producer Metro Boomin, writing, ‘Business is Business tonight @Metroboomin Let’s go.’

The rapper also updated his display picture of a small child, possibly him as a kid.

In a separate post, Metro Boomin wrote, “Business is business available worldwide tonight!! … free twin. I love you.”

Young Thug also shared the artwork for the album and the tracklist. Drake shared the artwork on his Instagram, writing, “you owe me this time…midnight.” Drake is featured twice on the album. He is featured on the opening single “Parade On Cleveland” and on the 9th track “Oh U Want.”

In the comments section, Young Thug received support from many of his friends and colleagues. “Miss you skiii,” G Herbo wrote, while Busta Rhymes and others wrote fire emojis.

Gunna is not featured on the project, but he promoted the album on his account since Young Thug first posted the QR code.

As for Young Thug, his fans were excited to have his first album in two years. His last project, Punk, received rave reviews, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and sold 90,000 equivalent album units.

Business Is Business tracklist.

1. “Parade On Cleveland“ Feat. Drake2. “Money On The Dresser“3. “Gucci Grocery Bag“4. “Cars Bring Me Out“ Feat. Future5. “Wit Da Racks“ Feat. 21 Savage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti6. “Uncle M“7. “Abracadabra“ Feat. Travis Scott8. “Went Thru It“9. “Oh U Went“ Feat. Drake10. “Want Me Dead“ Feat. 21 Savage11. “Hellcat Kenny“ Feat. Lil Uzi Vert12. “Mad Dog“13. “Jonesboro“14.“ Hoodie“ Featt. Bslime & Lil Gotit15. “Global Access“ Featt. Nate Ruess