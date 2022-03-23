Drake Cops ‘Hip-Hop Artist of the Year’ At 2022 iHeartRadio Awards

Drake continues to prove he got the Midas touch when it comes to making hit records and picking awards.

Drake is no doubt enjoying the fruits of his labor as the hip-hop artist of the decade, and he continues to sweep music awards annually. His latest accomplishment is winning iHeartRadio’s 2022 award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

The nominees in the category included Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and the late Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke won a separate posthumous award for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “What You Know About Love” against other nominees Wizkid (ft Tems),- “Essence” Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today”, Cardi B’s “Up”, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy”.

Jazmine Sullivan won R&B Artist of the Year beating out nominees Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak), Giveon, H.E.R, and Tank while J. Cole won Hip-Hop Album of the Year. J. Cole was congratulated by iHeartRadio on Twitter.

“@J.Cole is always on his A-game even in “The Off-Season. Congratulations on taking home the award for “Hip-Hop Album of the Year”, it said on Twitter.

One of the highlights of the night is J.Lo receiving the prestigious Icon Award, which “celebrates and honors performers’ impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” iHeartRadio said.

The other winners are Dua Lipa for “Levitating” being Song of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo snagging Female Artist of the Year against other nominees Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, while Lil Nas X won Male Artist of the Year beating out The Weeknd, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber.

Among the other notable wins from the awards was Adele bringing home Pop Album of the Year for ’30’ while the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award went to Yung Bleu. The other nominees in that category were BIA, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, and Pooh Shiesty.

Meanwhile, Giveon was named Best New R&B Artist.