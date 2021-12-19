Dr. Kenny Anthony ‘Recovering Well’ After Surgery

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony, who recently underwent surgery, gave an update on his condition in a Facebook post.

He said he was recovering well and would soon be back on his feet.

Anthony’s complete message appears below:

“It’s no secret that six weeks ago, I had to undergo a surgical procedure.

Prior to and after my surgical procedure, I received many kind, generous and encouraging messages from my close friends and constituents. I am grateful to all. I thank one and all.

Please be assured that I am recovering well, and will soon be on my feet again. Of course, I have to take one day at a time.

I thank my constituents who understood that I could not be with them as I would have liked to have been, as in times past.

If, after my recovery, you see a leaner and possibly younger-looking Kenny D. Anthony, be neither surprised nor alarmed. The message is simple: It’s never too late to make lifestyle changes.”

