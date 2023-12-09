Dr. Kenny Anthony-Led CARICOM Eminent Persons Group Returns To Haiti – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Eminent Persons Group (EPG), led by former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Doctor Kenny Anthony, has returned to Haiti.

A CARICOM Secretariat release said the visit would facilitate negotiations on a Framework Agreement.

The release disclosed the intention is to provide a transitional governance arrangement to take the troubled country to free and fair elections.

“After more than five months of consultations with the Eminent Persons Group, a wide cross-section of Haitian Stakeholders today [8 December 2023] began negotiations on the details of the Framework Agreement, which emerged from those consultations,” it stated.

– Advertisement –

In addition to Dr. Kenny Anthony, the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group comprises former Prime Ministers Bruce Golding of Jamaica and Perry Christie of the Bahamas.

The Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Haiti, Ambassador Colin Granderson, CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations, Elizabeth Solomon, and Project Officer Nickeva Eve-Benjamin accompanied the group to Haiti.

The visit came as the top United Nations Humanitarian official in Haiti declared that the country faced a situation of “absolute brutal violence”.

Ulrika Richardson is the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

Richardson said the deployment of a multinational security support mission was awaited with hope.

Last October, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to deploy a multinational security support mission to shore up Haiti’s National Police.

However, the UN has noted that the timing depended on a pending high court approval for the mission in Kenya.

Kenya had taken the lead and pledged 1,000 police officers to the new mission.

Gangs control about 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince.

And the violence has been spreading to the neighboring Artibonite department – Haiti’s breadbasket.

According to Richardson, overall, there are some 300 armed gangs in the country.

A UN release quoted her as telling journalists in Geneva on Friday that 2023 has already seen 8,000 killings, lynchings, kidnappings and cases of brutal rape.

– Advertisement –