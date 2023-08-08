Dr. Kenny Anthony Expresses Concern Over Sea Levels In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony has expressed concern over sea levels in his constituency, as he recalled repeatedly addressing the House of Assembly regarding the community’s ‘peculiar’ vulnerability.

In this regard, he observed that the time had come for a more constructive approach to protecting the area as Caribbean Islands had to take climate change and rising sea level warnings seriously.

He drew particular attention to the Northern part of the Hewanorra International Airport runway close to the sea above Sandy Beach and requested the Ministry of Infrastructure to seriously examine it.

Anthony also spoke of the stretch of road from Sandy Beach to Bruceville.

On Tuesday, the former Prime Minister told the House of Assembly the time had come for a serious study to determine mitigation measures to protect that area.

Anthony declared that unquestionably, the area is extraordinarily beautiful.

He observed that hundreds of Saint Lucians converge on Sandy Beach on holidays or weekends.

And he joked that perhaps the time had come for a levy on outsiders to raise funds to clean the beach.

But adopting a serious note, Anthony spoke of the need for an assessment to decide on mitigation measures to address rapid erosion and damage in the area.

“Let this just be a little wake-up call for all of us. Nobody expects things to be done overnight, but we have enough signals to suggest that the preparation should be underway,” the Vieux Fort South MP told the House of Assembly.

He explained that should the sea level rise to levels forecast by those responsible for climate change, the area, including the international airport, would be in serious trouble.

“We need to really take responsibility,” Anthony declared.

But he said he feared the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) would not do so.

“It is not usual that SLASPA has interest in these matters. If they had, they wouldn’t be putting a terminal so close to a river as happening in the last few months with the construction of this new terminal building,” Anthony declared.

