Dr. Kenny Anthony ‘Deeply Saddened’ By ‘Molotov Cocktail’ Attack On Catholic Church – St. Lucia Times News

Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, says he is deeply saddened and disturbed by an arsonist’s attempt to set alight the interior of the Church of the Lady of Assumption in Vieux Fort on Sunday ‘during the celebration of the Holy Mass.’

In a statement on his Facebook page, the former Prime Minister and Vieux Fort South MP said it is understood that the individual in question used improvised “Molotov Cocktails’ to carry out his act.

“It must have been particularly distressing that this incident occurred on a special Sunday, like ‘Mother’s Day’,” Anthony said.

“No attack on any church should be tolerated or accepted. Such behaviour is not only sacrilegious but an affront to the sanctity of all places of worship,” the MP asserted.

Anthony explained that while he is relieved that no one was hurt, it was a traumatising experience for those in attendance, parishioners, and other Catholics who would have remembered the distressing events at the Minor Basilica several years ago.

Dr. Anthony added;

“I am aware of reports that the arsonist is the same individual who had attempted to set the Pierrot Catholic Church on fire. Some have suggested that the individual is mentally challenged. While our collective humanity must reach out to this individual if that is indeed the case, we also have a duty to protect our society from such individuals and indeed such individuals from themselves. I can only hope that this experience will not be repeated anywhere in our island.”

