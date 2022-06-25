Dr. Keith Mitchell Congratulates New Grenada Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Grenada Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Dickon Mitchell, on the party’s election win.

The NDC swept to power in Thursday’s poll by a 9-6 margin.

In a statement on Friday, Dr. Mitchell’s opposition New National Party (NNP) said the former Grenada leader and new Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell spoke via telephone on Friday morning.

According to the NNP, Dr. Mitchell offered best wishes to his successor.

“Dr. Mitchell said the elections are a testimony to the strength of Grenadian democracy. He said the people have spoken, and now he is willing to give the new government his support in promoting policies and programs that will be for the benefit of the nation,” the NNP release stated.

It quoted former Prime Minister Mitchell saying he fully understands the pressures and expectations of the job.

And Dr. Mitchell promised to play a constructive role as Opposition Leader – stating that any opposition would be on philosophical issues that he thought might be in the better interest of the country.

“Dr. Mitchell told the Prime Minister-elect that he can rest assured that it will be nothing personal. He said while he understands every new government will come with different ideas and approaches, he will like the new administration to positively consider not dismantling programs that especially benefit ordinary people the most,” the NNP stated.

The opposition party disclosed that former Prime Minister Mitchell ended the telephone call with the new Grenada leader, saying that any success would benefit the entire nation.

Headline photo (L to R) Dickon Mitchell & Dr. Keith Mitchell

