Dr. Hilaire Affirms The Importance Of Agriculture – St. Lucia Times News

by Jacques Hinkson-Compton, GIS

Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, said recently that research indicates the agriculture sector is one of the largest employers of the world as it is critically connected to other industries. The minister lamented the extraordinary cost of the island’s food import bill and conveyed the country’s need to focus on food security.

“There are four pillars of food security. Let us focus on it. The first is food availability, which means having available the quantity and quality of food that is needed. It takes into consideration domestic production, import capacity, food aid and stocks. The second is food accessibility, which means having the physical and economic ability to access food. This is determined by transportation and the movement of food, infrastructure, markets, foods, income, and the purchasing power of the population. The third pillar, food utilization, is ensuring that food is nutritious and wholesome, and it must be adequately utilized by the body. Concentration is placed on food safety measures, food quality, the nutritional health of food and value to the consumer. The fourth pillar, food supply stability, ensures there is access to a constant and stable supply of good quality and wholesome foods for all.”

Dr. Hilaire asserts the need to address food security considering the issues of global food security and food price inflation.

“Therefore, as a nation, if we are to address food security we have to enhance and strengthen all of the four areas I just mentioned. At the broader level our government has actioned some practical and strategic activities to improve food security. There is $8 million today invested in the construction of the Volet Agricultural Station where livestock production, especially pigs and small ruminant production will be at the fore, to ensure less reliance on imported meats. The completion of the National Agricultural Diagnostic Facility (NADF) will provide research, solutions to pest and disease which affects the growth of plants and the yield of crops, and will advise on food safety. There are two champions for this facility—the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Commerce both ensured that the resources were given to advance the work on that facility.”

Dr. Hilaire’s remarks were delivered at Saint Lucia’s 2022 Mango Expo.

Source: Government Information Service

