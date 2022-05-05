Dr. Didacus Jules Reappointed As OECS Director General – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Dr. Didacus Jules will serve as Director-General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for a third term.

In making the announcement, the Chairman of the OECS Authority, Grenada Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell disclosed that the authority unanimously reappointed Jules.

Mitchell said the first announcement of the reappointment was made to OECS Commission staff at a recent meeting.

Dr. Jules’ first stint as Director-General was in May 2014.

And the Grenada PM noted that during Jules’ tenure, the Director-General continued to advance the regional integration effort with the addition of Guadeloupe to membership of the OECS.

“He has also continued to progress some of the key objectives of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre,” Mitchell observed.

He said they included the free movement of people and harmonised initiatives in environmental sustainability, education, health, and youth development.

According to the Grenada leader, Jules’ leadership has been instrumental in this current global environment of uncertainty and instability, increasing the Organisation’s agility in responding to crises and mounting a swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell declared that Dr. Jules has always been a catalyst for advancing sub-regional issues, and he continues to be proactive in dealing with OECS matters.

“He continues to demonstrate visionary leadership, and we are confident that he will continue to lead in the right direction over the next four years,” the OECS Authority Chairman stated.

