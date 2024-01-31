DPP Says His Office Doing Its Best Amid Limited Resources – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Daasrean Greene, while highlighting the needs of the justice system, has disclosed that his office is doing its best amid limited resources.

“In terms of my office, we continue to try our best to ensure that the courts are populated with our cases, et cetera and that we continue to conduct the prosecutions of all of these matters,” Greene explained.

But he said it was a ‘very assiduous task.’

“We know that there are limited resources, but we are trying to do our best in all of the circumstances to complete these matters,” the DPP told reporters.

Regarding the justice system, Greene declared that there was a clear need for more courts, judges, magistrates, prosecutors, and defence attorneys at the criminal bar.

“This is definitely what is necessary in Saint Lucia so that we can actually get a significant bite into the backlog of cases before the courts,” the DPP said.

He disclosed that much of the technology used during the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have worked very well to ensure continuity in the justice system.

Greene said the justice system had kept much of the technology despite the continuation of in-person court.

“We still have a lot of case management as it pertains to online and video link facilities,” the DPP stated.