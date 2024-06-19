DPP Addresses Concerns Over Longstanding Homicide Probes

by Keira St. Rose

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Daarsrean Greene provided updates on several unresolved high-profile homicide cases.

Greene spoke at a news conference amid mounting public concern over delayed justice.

Addressing a room packed with journalists and concerned citizens, he acknowledged the persistent backlog of cases that have prolonged the wait for justice.

However, he emphasized that while tasked with prosecuting cases, his office does not oversee criminal investigations, which fall under the jurisdiction of agencies such as the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

Nevertheless, he provided updates on cases for which the public needed clarity.

Key updates provided by DPP Greene included:

1. Reginald Jean: Shot and killed by the police on February 28, 2011 at Marchand. Greene announced that the investigation is nearly complete. He said in his view there was sufficient evidence to warrant the arrest and formal interviewing of the officers involved on suspicion of reckless manslaughter. As a result, Greene requested that the investigating team be directed to complete their probe to allow due process of law.

2. Dwight Henry: Shot and killed by the police on April 12, 2011, at Marigot. Greene announced there was not enough evidence to warrant the officers’ arrest.

3. Kevin Ferdinand, Rosarius Marquis, John Baptiste MacFarlane, Mitchell Cadette, and Allen Louisy, dubbed ‘The Vieux Fort Five‘: Shot and killed by the police on May 5, 2011, in Vieux Fort. Greene indicated that investigations are nearing conclusion, with evidence, in his view, warranting the arrest and formal re-interviewing of the officers on suspicion of reckless manslaughter. The DPP said he had advised the Police Commissioner accordingly.

4. Arnold Joseph: Shot and killed by the police on May 22, 2019. The DPP told reporters he was aware a file had been submitted to the Police Commissioner. However, contrary to media reports, he said the matter had not been formally sent to his office for advice. Green said his office is committed to providing advice upon the Police Commissioner’s request.

5. Shakadan Daniel: Daniel was found dead while in custody at the Micoud Police Station on October 23, 2013. Greene said the matter was under active investigation as there were outstanding lines of inquiry to be explored, including forensic testing of exhibits. He said the exhibits, to date, from his understanding, have not been submitted for testing. Greene found that the investigation was incomplete and urged the Police Commissioner to cause the matter to be addressed.

6. Kimberly De Leon: Shot and killed at her residence on October 29, 2018. Green assured the public that the matter remains an active investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. He said he was aware that there are outstanding lines of inquiry requiring external agencies’ assistance. The DPP said a preliminary file in his possession indicates that the investigation needs to be completed.

7. Oliver Gobat: Killed on April 25, 2014. Greene said he has been reviewing the evidence for the last seven years in a case that has proved to be very complex. He said further lines of evidence are being pursued with the assistance of external agencies. He said he remains confident that all possible lines of inquiry are being explored to bring resolution to the matter.

For now, the spotlight remains on the ongoing efforts to conclude the outstanding matters and deliver timely resolutions to these critical cases, bringing closure to victims’ families, the public, and alleged perpetrators.