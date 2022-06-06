Dozens Dead In Attack On Nigeria Catholic Church – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Dozens of people, including women and children, were killed in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday when gunmen attacked a church, officials said.

The bloodshed occurred at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo in Ondo state, more than 200 miles southwest of Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

A group of unknown gunmen stormed the church at around 11:30 a.m. local time during a service for Pentecost Sunday, with about four of the assailants opening fire inside the building while others shot at worshippers outside, according to Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, a spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force’s command in Ondo state.

“Some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries,” Odunlami said in a statement on Sunday, later telling ABC News on Monday that police do not yet have an estimate on the number of casualties.

– Advertisement –

Health workers at the Federal Medical Center in Owo told ABC News on Monday that at least 35 bodies had been transported to the hospital from the scene of Sunday’s attack. They said there was also an urgent need for blood donations for the many wounded.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria said in a statement Monday that “more than 50 parishioners” had died and the gunmen were “suspected to be bandits.”

The attack remains under investigation and specialized police units have been deployed to Owo “to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community,” according to Odunlami.

A motive for the massacre and the identity of the perpetrators was not immediately clear, as no group has claimed responsibility.

A U.S. official briefed on the situation told ABC News that the attack reportedly began with an explosion outside the church, followed by gunmen shooting sporadically at worshippers inside. Stray bullets also killed passersby, the official said.

Read more at: https://abcnews.go.com/International/35-killed-satanic-attack-catholic-church-nigeria-officials/story?id=85208528

– Advertisement –