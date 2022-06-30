Downed Tree On Barre De L’Isle Limits Traffic – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A downed tree on the Barre de L’Isle has forced the Department of Ports and Infrastructure to announce limitations on some vehicles using the road.

Communications Officer Miguel Fevrier disclosed that the department learned of the downed tree in the vicinity of the ongoing road reinstatement works on Thursday evening.

“As a result vehicular traffic is currently limited to vehicles weighing four tons and below in order to ensure the safety of workers on site and other motorists,” Fevrier explained.

He said that a team from the Department of Infrastructure is currently on site assessing the situation and working assiduously to remedy it in the shortest time possible.

– Advertisement –