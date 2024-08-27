Doves, Balloons Near Airports Raise Safety Concerns

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has raised safety concerns over individuals releasing helium-filled balloons, toy balloons, and doves during burial ceremonies at the Choc Cemetery.

The cemetery is near the George F.L. Charles airport in Castries.

The Ministry has alerted the public to the ‘significant safety hazard’ posed by such activities.

In a release Monday, the Ministry also called attention to safety hazards posed by activities near the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort.

The release cited observing kite flying and the release of sky lanterns in proximity to both airports.

It explained that almost all flights departing from George F. L. Charles Airport, as well as some arriving flights, pass directly over the Choc Cemetery.

“Kite flying and the release of balloons or other objects into the airspace near airports poses serious risks. Wind direction is unpredictable, and these objects can travel into the path of an aircraft, potentially causing severe disruptions or accidents,” the Ministry release observed.

It said engine failure could result if an aircraft engine ingests a helium-filled balloon, especially one with metallic components.

In addition, the release observed that larger kites that come into contact with an aircraft could interfere with critical components, leading to loss of control and endangering both passengers and crew.

” Birds, such as doves, can also be ingested into aircraft engines or cause damage to fuselage components, including windshields and nose cones, potentially compromising the safety of the flight and that of persons on board,” it noted.

Accordingly, the Ministry reminded the public of the strict prohibition against such activities near airports and urged them to desist to ensure aviation safety.