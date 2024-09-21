Dominica’s Midnight Groovers For Creole Month Launch

In collaboration with Hills and Valley Events Company, the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Center will stage the grand launch of Kweyol Heritage Month 2024 on Sunday.

The event will be at the Bexon playing field from 11 am under the theme “Kweyol is our strength”.

Masquerade, Solo, calypso, Quadrille, and storytelling will all be part of the entertainment. Sunday’s event will also feature Kweyol food and traditional games, particularly for children.

For the grand finale, Dominica’s Midnight Groovers will entertain patrons.

Described as the legendary icons of Cadence-lypso, the group has existed for over forty years and is still going strong.

Midnight Groovers is very popular among the older demographic of Saint Lucians with hits like “Anita,” “Coco sek,” and “C’est oui c’est vrai,” among others.

Last month, the FRC announced that three communities had been given the undertaking to host activities for Jounen Kweyol on October 27, Jounen Kweyol.

However, the FRC reminded that Jounen Kweyol is now part of a month-long celebration in October – Kweyol Heritage Month, and the launch would kick off in Bexon.

For this, the 40th observance of Jounen Kweyol, activities will occur in Dennery, Mon Repos, and Anse La Raye.

Anse La Raye will launch their activities on Friday, September 20, at 7 pm.

Jounen Kwéyòl Entennasyonal (International Creole Day) is recognized by UNESCO and observed in the Francophonie territories on October 28, each year.

However, traditionally, the Sunday in October closest to that date is set aside for the grand event.

The first Jounen Kwéyòl, or International Creole Day celebration, was held in Mon Repos.