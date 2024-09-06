Dominica Slaps Ban On Trinidadian Artiste

Controversial Trinidadian Dancehall artist, KMAN 6IXX will not be performing in Dominica at a show originally scheduled for Saturday.

This follows similar trends in other Caribbean islands where he has also been banned.In January this year, Grenada denied KMAN 6IXX entry.

He was down to perform on the eve of the island’s 50th Independence celebrations. St. Kitts also followed suit in February.

In addition, just last month the artiste was barred from entering the Bahamas for a scheduled show there due to what authorities said was his “active gang affiliation.”

Earlier this year, KMAN 6IXX was barred from traveling to Guyana with the President later reporting that an artiste was blocked from traveling to Guyana because he was on an “Interpol red list.”

Kman6ixx, whose real name is Kashif Alexander Sankar was advertised to perform at Fete Fwadi in Bellevue, Dominica this Saturday.

However, organizers have since pulled the plug on the entertainer, “due to National Security concerns.”

Well-known to law enforcement in Trinidad, he survived two shooting incidents in 2023, which have been described as ‘murder attempts” and in February of this year he was arrested and charged by Trinidadian police on gang-related offences.

The offences under the Anti-Gang Act 4 of 2021, included:

1. Being a Gang Member Contrary to Section 5 (1)(b).

2. Professing to being a gang member contrary to Section 5(1)(d).The artiste, along with two others were also jointly charged for the offence of Possession of Ammunition.

At the time, the police said the arrest and charges stemmed from an extensive investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Gang Enforcement Team into videos posted on social media platforms by the artiste.

According to police, “he was observed singing and using expressive gestures in videos that seemingly incited violence and promoted the Sixx gang, accompanied by his alleged self-professed affiliation as a gang member to intimidate the public.”

He was later granted bail.

The Sixx and the rival Seven gangs of Trinidad have been linked to wide spread mayhem and violence in the twin island republic.

The gangs have reportedly extended their tentacles to other island territories using the music of some affiliated “Trinibad” artistes to influence and initiate gangs in other islands.

Saint Lucia has not been spared with several young men here pledging allegiance to either the Sixx or Seven, with often-serious consequences when rivals cross paths.