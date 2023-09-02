Dominica Prime Minister Cautions Against ‘Haiti Fatigue’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has cautioned against ‘Haiti fatigue’ as Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders prepare to meet virtually to discuss the situation in that country, where security is rapidly deteriorating.

“We have to guard against any semblance or any attitudes of Haiti fatigue from various quarters around the world,” Skerrit stated.

He spoke Wednesday at a news conference in Dominica.

Skerrit told reporters that the main agenda item for next week Wednesday’s CARICOM Heads meeting would be Haiti and the situation there.

But he disclosed that climate change would also be on the agenda.

“For me as Chairman of the Conference of Heads, I have indicated very sincerely that the Haitian situation is my number one priority,” the Dominica Prime Minister said.

“We owe it to the Haitian people and it’s important that the entire Caribbean Community, not only Heads of Government, but the entire Caribbean Community is engaged and be seized of the issues that are confronting Haiti,” Skerrit stated.

He also spoke of the need for collective moral commitment and support to Haiti.

The Dominica leader recalled that CARICOM had some months appointed an Eminent Persons Group (EPG).

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony heads the group, including former Prime Ministers Bruce Golding of Jamaica and Perry Christie of the Bahamas.

Skerrit noted that EPG has been engaging a broad cross-section of Haiti’s population and representative groups and discussing with the United Nations and other stakeholders in the United States and Canada.

He told reporters that CARICOM Heads at their meeting would assess what has transpired thus far and receive a report from the group Dr. Anthony leads to determine further regional support for Haiti.

Two CARICOM countries – the Bahamas and Jamaica- have already said they are willing to provide personnel.

The United States has also indicated a willingness to put forward a Security Council resolution to back a deployment.

Kenya has committed to deploying 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haiti police in restoring the country’s normalcy and protecting strategic installations.

The Dominica Prime Minister told Thursday’s news conference that his country is willing to provide support, especially regarding translators.

Saint Lucia and Dominica speak French Creole or Patois, which is widely spoken in Haiti.

