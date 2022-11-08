Dominica National Charged With Attempted Murder Remanded In Custody – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Dominica National Charged With Attempted Murder Remanded In Custody – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Dominica national Kyle Seaman was remanded in custody when he appeared virtually before the First District Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

Seaman, alias ‘Taj’, is due again in court on December 16.

Saint Lucia police charged the Dominica national with attempted murder on November 3, 2022, concerning a shooting incident at Ti Colon on Monday, October 24, at about 10.00 pm.

A male resident sustained multiple gunshots while sitting on his balcony.

See also

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –