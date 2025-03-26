Dominica Establishes National Cannabis Advisory Committee

DOMINICA – The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, a major step toward building a viable, sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry.

The Committee held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society and technical fields. Established by Cabinet, the Committee has been mandated to serve for 12 to 18 months.

Among its key responsibilities is conducting a thorough assessment of the health, legal, economic and social implications of marijuana use in the country. This evidence-based review will serve as a foundation for informed decision-making at the national level.

Through wide-ranging consultations and public dialogue, the Committee will gather diverse perspectives to shape a policy framework that reflects the values and priorities of the Dominican people. Based on these insights, the committee will offer recommendations on the possible reclassification of marijuana, including the legal parameters that would govern its use under any new legislation.

In addition, the Committee will spearhead the development of a National Road Map for the cannabis industry. This strategic plan will place strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation and responsible regulation, ensuring that the industry evolves in a way that benefits the economy while safeguarding public health and safety.

As part of its mandate, the Committee will also recommend the establishment of a National Cannabis Regulatory Commission. This long-term oversight body would be responsible for implementing the recommended policies and regulations, and supporting the development of a structured and well-regulated Cannabis industry in Dominica.

The Committee is chaired by former government minister Dr Kenneth Darroux, with co-chairs Ryan Anselm, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, and Dr Kyra Paul, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Dr Darroux stressed the importance of grounding the Committee’s work in scientific research and cultural context.

“Recent research-driven evidence on the medicinal properties and use of marijuana, especially in the treatment of chronic pain management and neurological disorders, cannot, and I repeat cannot be ignored, and I daresay, must be a central part of the ongoing discussions,” said Dr Darroux. This, coupled with the historic, religious use of the “good herb” by certain religious and cultural groups of our society, lends strong arguments towards its declassification and even decriminalisation.”

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, Roland Royer, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to forward-looking development of the sector.