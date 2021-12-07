Home
Local
Local
RDCC Discusses Strengthening Eastern Caribbean Debt Management
Martinique Prefect Tests Positive For COVID-19
Saint Lucia Praised As Perfect Destination For ARC
Caribbean
Caribbean
This Caribbean Prime Minister Is A 2021 Champion Of The Earth
Prince Charles In Barbados For Republic, Independence Celebrations
Barbados’ Newest National Hero As A Republic Is Rihanna
Entertainment
Entertainment
Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ Is Most Listened Song In Jamaica On Spotify For 2021
Nick Cannon Tearfully Reveal Youngest Son Zen Cannon Dies Of Brain Cancer
Bounty Killer Squash Vybz Kartel & Busy Signal Beef With “Dats Gadzilla” Collab
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Blue Diamond Resorts Offers Exclusive Black Friday And Cyber Monday Savings Throughout The Caribbean
Business
Business
Small Entrepreneurs In Cuba Dreaming Big
Caribbean Economic Diversification: The Role Of Global Digital Service
How The Caribbean Is Fast Becoming An Ecommerce Hub
PR News
World
World
See Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupt
‘Chaotic’ and slow British response left thousands of Afghans unable to flee the Taliban, whistleblower claims
Should retailers like Kohl’s and Macy’s break themselves up?
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Cops Shut Down Viral Kedesha Combo Party In Waterford, Patrons Arrested
Vybz Kartel Reacts To Drake Being Top Streaming Artist In Jamaica
Reading
Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ Is Most Listened Song In Jamaica On Spotify For 2021
Share
Tweet
December 7, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Cops Shut Down Viral Kedesha Combo Party In Waterford, Patrons Arrested
Vybz Kartel Reacts To Drake Being Top Streaming Artist In Jamaica
Entertainment
Nick Cannon Tearfully Reveal Youngest Son Zen Cannon Dies Of Brain Cancer
Entertainment
Bounty Killer Squash Vybz Kartel & Busy Signal Beef With “Dats Gadzilla” Collab
Entertainment
Cops Shut Down Viral Kedesha Combo Party In Waterford, Patrons Arrested
Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ Is Most Listened Song In Jamaica On Spotify For 2021
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Entertainment
Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ Is Most Listened Song In Jamaica On Spotify For 2021
The content originally appeared on:
Urban Islandz
Doja Cat’s hit song “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA is the most listened song on Spotify in Jamaica for 2021, outpacing every dancehall song released this
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.