Do-Nation Foundation To Host Good Deeds Day Exhibition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Non-profit organization Do Nation Foundation will host an exhibition on Saturday, April 2, in observance of this year’s Good Deeds Day. Good Deeds Day will be observed internationally on Sunday, April 3.

Do-Nation Foundation is the lead organization for Good Deeds Day in Saint Lucia.

The exhibition will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day at Derek Walcott Square in downtown Castries.

It aims to create a greater awareness of the importance of Doing Good, and the need for greater collaboration among local NGOs.

– Advertisement –

Highlights at Saturdays will include participating non-governmental organizations (NGOs)

presenting their services to vulnerable persons present and will cover the following areas:

 Feeding services

 Health services

 Clothing supplies

 Grooming services

 Massage services

 Educational supplies

 Personal hygiene supplies

The proposed programme will entail performances by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

and local entertainers.

Invited speakers will make presentations to the audience by speaking to Doing Good, Love,

Peace, Unity, and to emphasize the theme, “Do good, leave no one behind”.

All over the world, hundreds of thousands of people choose to volunteer and help others,

putting into practice the simple idea that every single person can do something good, be it

large or small, to improve the lives of others and positively change the world.

Good Deeds Day unites people from around the world to do good for the benefit of others

and the planet. Since 2007, millions of people from thousands of businesses, non-profits,

schools, families, and individual good-doers have taken part.

Close to 3.9 million people in 108 countries take part, amounting to almost 8 million hours

of volunteering.

Simple things to do for Good Deeds Day that incur no financial cost include opening doors

for others, thanking people for their hard work, and calling people to express your gratitude

for making a positive contribution to your life.

Even donating some of the clothes you do not wear, visiting a homeless shelter to

encourage those who need motivation, and planting seeds of hope, are ways we all can do

our good part to uplift others.

This Saturday’s Good Deeds Day Exhibition supports SDG# 17, which is Partnerships for

the Goals.

– Advertisement –