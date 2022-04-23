Do-Nation Foundation Recognized By IAVE – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Following the successful hosting of its Good Deeds Day exhibition on April 2 this year, volunteer organization, Do-Nation Foundation, has been recognized by the International Association for Volunteer Effort (IAVE).

Founded in 1970, IAVE exists to promote, strengthen and celebrate volunteering in the myriad ways it happens throughout the world. It is a global network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, national volunteer centres, and grassroots leaders of volunteering, with members in 70 countries across all the regions of the world.

Do-Nation Foundation’s CEO/Founder, Diane Felicien, says the recognition from IAVE also

stems from activities Do-Nation Foundation has been hosting across since Saint Lucia for just over a year now.

However, she noted that Do-Nation Foundation could not have done it alone.

“A remarkable achievement for us as an organization in planning Good Deeds Day was being able to attract and collaborate with various other NGOs,” Felicien said.

“We did a lot of community work with them. Also, Hon. Joachim Henry, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, made a public commitment to make Good Deeds Day a bigger and better event.”

One of the NGOs to partner with Do-Nation Foundation for this year’s Good Deeds Day

exhibition was Rise (St. Lucia) Inc. Its Chairman, Dr. Venus Cherry, spoke to the importance of collaboration as a vehicle to achieve more.

Dr. Cherry highlighted the importance of the youth being involved in such activities, especially men. He also issued a call for more collaboration events – not just in the island’s north, but also in the south.

Meanwhile, Felicien said Do-Nation Foundation will continue to seek creative ways to make a greater contribution to Saint Lucians.

She noted that a rebranding of the organization is always another way in which the organization hopes to remain innovative.

Recently, Do-Nation Foundation partnered with the Freewinds to introduce the “Stay Well”

campaign to Saint Lucia. Essentially, the campaign educates people on the practical ways to prevent contracting and/or spreading COVID-19.

Source: Do-Nation Foundation. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

