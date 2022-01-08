Do-Nation Foundation Hosts ‘Good Deeds Day’ Jingle Competition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The application process for Do-Nation Foundation’s Good Deeds Day jingle competition is now officially open and the organization is encouraging creatives to showcase their musical talents for this good cause.

The jingle competition precedes the observance of Good Deeds Day on April 3, 2022, and serves as Do-Nation Foundation’s kick-off activity for that event.

Good Deeds Day is a global movement of people who are dedicated to doing good. Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations from 108 countries unite annually to volunteer and #DoGood.

Every year, the movement supports global change-makers who desire living in a better world to take impactful action by providing tools, inspiration, and a global network – because we believe that every person has the power to create positive change in their community and our world.

Do-Nation Foundation’s CEO/Founder, Diane Felicien, called on all relevant organizations and clubs to be part of this national drive to do good, and urged people to sign up for the jingle competition.

“The aim of this jingle competition is to basically use music to promote the message and practice of doing good in Saint Lucia and beyond,” she said.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we would have realized that many people have been affected. This has caused many of us to reflect on how we do things, including helping people in need.”

Five-time Groovy Soca Monarch, Arthur Allain, will spearhead the jingle competition.

Persons interested in participating in the Good Deeds Day jingle competition are advised to visit the Do-Nation Foundation Facebook page where the application form and rules are posted.

The person winning the competition gets a cash award, will serve as a Good Deeds Day

Ambassador for Saint Lucia, and their song will be recorded and played locally and

internationally at Good Deeds Day activities.

Over the past year, Do-Nation Foundation has been instrumental in bringing various forms of assistance to many Saint Lucian communities, and promises to continue that trend in the new year and beyond.

