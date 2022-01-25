Do-Nation Foundation Beefing Up Plans For Good Deeds Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- With just over two months to go before the world observes Good Deeds Day, local non-profit organization, Do-Nation Foundation, continues to fine-tune plans for its activities.

On April 3 this year, Good Deeds Day, a global movement of people dedicated to doing good, will be observed.

Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations from 108 countries have been uniting annually to volunteer and #DoGood.

The movement supports global change-makers who desire to live in a better world and to take impactful action by providing tools, inspiration, and a global network. They believe that every person has the power to create positive change in their community and our world.

On Saturday, January 15, Do-Nation Foundation executive members joined other partners from the Caribbean Volunteer Exchange Programme via a two-hour Zoom session to brainstorm ideas and strategies in preparation for this year’s Good Deeds Day.

The session included representatives from various Caribbean countries, including Haiti, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Zoom session was held to basically plan the various activities that will be held around the Caribbean in observance of Goods Deeds Day this year,” said Do-Nation Foundation’s

Founder/CEO, Diane Felicien. “In November last year, we launched Good Deeds Day in Saint Lucia, when we also kicked off the jingle competition. We’re excited that five-time Groovy Soca Monarch, Arthur Allain, is coordinating the jingle competition, which runs until March 27, 2022.”

Interested persons are encouraged to visit the Do-Nation Foundation Facebook page for more information on how they can enter the Good Deeds Day jingle competition for which there is a cash award for the winner.

Felicien said that as many Saint Lucians continue to be affected by the fallout from the COVID- 19 pandemic, Do-Nation Foundation remains committed to promoting the message of doing good and bringing hope to people.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in the number of people in need, many of whom tend to lose hope,” she said. “Nevertheless, we’ll continue to reach out to the less-fortunate among us in collaboration with other agencies to help them out as much as we can.”

Among the activities that Do-Nation Foundation has planned for this year’s Good Deeds Day is providing a more livable environment for two elderly men whose homes are in deplorable condition.

Felicien said the organization will also be reaching out to various communities in an

attempt to bring back that community spirit. Other activities include painting murals in selected communities to celebrate the people and unique qualities about those communities.

