DJ Khaled Drops Star-studded ‘TSKMN’ Visual, Bounty Killer, Skillibeng & More

DJ Khaled’s “These Streets Know My Name” was released on Sunday morning, days after the album ‘God Did’ was released. The track, which is abbreviated TSKMN, features Jamaican artists Skillibeng, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Capleton, and Sizzla in a hardcore dancehall/ reggae fusion track.

On the album, God Did, DJ Khaled credits his sons Asahd and Aalam as executive producers as well as Allah, the name Muslims call God. The project is J Khaled’s 13th studio album and is released via his We The Best label alongside Epic Records and Roc Nation.

The 18-track project sees Drake in top form with “No Secret,” and the title track “God Did,” featuring Lil Wayne, Rock Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy. The star-packed track also features Kanye West, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, and Takeoff, as well as Future and Sza, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, the City Girls, Big Latto as well as the big man himself DJ Khaled.

The video for TKSMN was shot in Jamaica, with DJ Khaled also visiting the island to complete the visuals.

“They ain’t believed in us, Jamaica did,” DJ Khaled is heard saying at the end of the track.

The music video was shot against several backgrounds, including Downtown Kingston showing the rugged streets with a push cart man passing by as well as at Judgment Yard in Trench Town where Bob Marley lived before his career took off and overhead shots of Portland, Jamaica.

The song begins with Skillibeng spitting tracks in his trap dancehall style. He’s the only artist of this generation who was featured among the greats like Buju Banton, who sings the hook of the song. Capleton, also known as the Fire Man, also delivers with his signature intonation, while Bounty Killer and Sizzla come in equally strong verses.

Meanwhile, Jamaican fans reacted to the track as they gave DJ Khaled his flowers for keeping authentic to the culture.

“Whenever Khaled goes to Jamaica and gets the reggae and dancehall legends on the same track the results are often extraordinary. He’s been consistent with this. These Streets Know My Name is yet another example. Everyone the track did the damn thing. #GodDid,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This “These Streets Know My Name” collab is insaneee omg I had to pull it up Skilli came out swinging #GodDid,” another said.

“I may be a lil biased but These Streets Know My Name the best song on God Did hands down,” another added.